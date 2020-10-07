24.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Youths in Agriculture Project set for Harvesting

By Sierra Network
Agriculture in Sierra Leone has long been viewed as an activity only reserved for women and aged people. However, under the leadership of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, the negative assumption about agriculture has seen a rapid change, as he views it as a pillar for our economic growth and an avenue for youths to explore alternative livelihood skills.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs in compliance with the President’s vision for agriculture had piloted the Youth in Agriculture Project in the districts of Kabala, Port Loko, Kono, Kenema, and Tonkolili, where crops such as Rice paddy, Cassava, Maize, Groundnut, and Soya beans were planted and now ready for harvest.

Despite Covid-19, the youths have remained committed to productively engage in Agriculture and are direct beneficiaries, as they are set to begin harvesting across the five (5) pilot districts.

