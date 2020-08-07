Youth Affairs Ministry Receive Chinese Embassy Donations On Behalf Of Young People

NEWS UPDATE:

The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Mr. Luseni Kallon together with the Commissioners of NAYCOM Ngolo Katta and Emerson Kamara today Friday 7th August receive gifts from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sierra Leone on behalf of young people.

The Ambassador Hu Zhangliang said the “small token” is a gesture of their bilateral relationship with Sierra Leone and a continued support to the government. He said the Embassy will continue to promote the social and economic development of Sierra Leone through their various programs like scholarships and short training courses which has benefited over 4000 Sierra Leoneans.

He said young people are the future of any country and should be situated in the country’s development. He noted that under development is the root cause of most violence in countries.

The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs in his statement called on the Embassy to support the sector in the development of the middle level manpower through “Technical Vocational Education and Training” (TVET) programs. He said most of the violence that occurs in the country are partly due to high unemployment, peer pressure and other influences.

Commissioner Ngolo Katta thanked the Ambassador for the gesture which he said will be distributed to young people judiciously. He emphasized the need to develop TVET as he highlighted some of the Commission’s priority areas including a tech-hub at the Obasanjo Skills Acquisition Center. He also said the Commission will be developing projects around alternative livelihoods for bike riders looking specifically at opportunities around agriculture.

The items received include T-shirts, caps, footballs, football vests, raincoats, African-style clothes and 19 pieces Huawei cellphones.

(C) NAYCOM