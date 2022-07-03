22 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Your Excellency President Bio when will you finally realize that the current IG is doing a profound disservice…. – Basita Michael Esq

By Sierra Network
1671
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Your Excellency President Bio when will you finally realise that the current IG is doing a profound disservice not only to the people of Sierra Leone but to your very Presidency and legacy. From the LAJ saga, the killings at Pademba Road Prison, police brutality at IPAM campus ,Makeni,Tonko Limba,Tombo, Lunsar, Lungi, the embarrassing Blacker incident, arrests and intimidation of dissenting voices and the 17-months-old baby, Hannah Kanu, who died in her mother’s arms while locked up in a police cell in Makeni are just few of the controversies surrounding the current IG that went viral and outraged the Public. Now we have just learnt that Femi Claudius Cole’s house is surrounded with Police to arrest her for incitement. Your Excellency you can no longer afford to continue to ignore the signs that threaten the foundation of our peaceful coexistence which you yourself has always spoken of internationally. We trust that your excellency will make conscious efforts to show the people of SierraLeone and the world that your Presidency is better than what the IG is projecting it to be.

Previous articleFemi nor get reach 100 Women behind her, She is being used by cowards – Dr Sylvia Blyden
Next articleFemi Claudius-Cole would likely spend the night at the CID Headquarters – Umaru Fofana
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Police amicably told Femi Claudius Cole’s COPPP why they can’t grant protest permission – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Police amicably told Femi Claudius Cole's COPPP why they can't grant protest permission to them so Femi metamorphosed to...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police amicably told Femi Claudius Cole’s COPPP why they can’t grant...

Sierra Network - 0