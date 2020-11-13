You Made Us Proud, Leone Stars Says President Bio

Brave Lion hearts, Our Leone Stars!. Leveling up from 4-0 to 4-4 shows we are not taking defeat this time. You have made us proud, Leone Stars.

Brave Lion hearts, Our Leone Stars!. Leveling up from 4-0 to 4-4 shows we are not taking defeat this time. You have made us proud, Leone Stars. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 13, 2020