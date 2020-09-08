You are sentenced to DEATH BY HANGING; Justice Taylor DELIVERED!

On Monday the 7th September 2020, the presiding judge on the ongoing Special Criminal Session of the High Court holden in Port Loko Hon. Justice Samuel O. Taylor; sentenced Abdul Karama to death by Hanging after the Jurors returned a verdict of guilty for killing Alimamy Kamara.

The particular of offense stated that the accused Abdulia Kamara on the Tuesday 7th of July, 2020 at No. 24 Modu Street in Bekeh Chiefdom in the Port Loko District North West Region murdered Alimamy Sankoh (a father of four). It was revealed that the accused chased the deceased who was running of his life and multiply stabbed him with a long cooking knife. Investigation on the aforesaid revealed that the said accused murdered the deceased after they had an altercation on debt and promised to take his life which he did.

According the Section 1 of the Homicide Act 1957 on murder, it is stated that “whosoever shall be convicted of murder shall suffer death as a felon”. And it is clear that Abdulia Kamara will not be executed until the expiration of the time within which a notice of appeal or of an application for leave to appeal may be given in accordance with Section 212 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1961.

Also, Zianab Bangura on the 14th day of December, 2019, at Royeama, Lungi Town, Kaffu Bullom Chiefdom, Port Loko District in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone, murdered her own daughter Mary Kanu and Mohamed Suma who on the 11th day of June, 2020, at Campdee Village, Rokon Section, Samu Chiefdom, Kambia District in the northern province of the Republic of Sierra Leone, murdered Kabba Kamara.

Zainab Kamara and Mohamed Suma are also waiting on the jurors as to whether they will return verdicts of guilty or not. The accused persons were allegedly charged committing Conspiracy to Murder Contrary to Section 4 of the Offences against the Person Act, 1861 and Murder contrary to law.

