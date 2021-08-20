WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY COMMEMORATED IN PORT LOKO

By: Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit MIC.

The World Photography Day is celebrated every year on the 19th August. This year, the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Union of Photographers, commemorated the day in Port Loko city on the 18-19 August 2021. The celebration was more of a reflection on photography so far, and a look into the future of the profession. The theme for this year’s commemoration is “COVID-19 Through the Lens”.

The program brought together photographers from all around the country to Port Loko, to look into their work and see how best they can surmount the challenges posed by the growth of technology.

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Mr. Solomon Jamiru thanked all those who were involved in organizing this year’s event.

Mr. Solomon Jamiru commended Port Loko for a job well done in the fight against Covid-19 as the district accounts for only 2% of the national figures.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the photographers not to be intimidated by the growth of technology, but that they should see it as a catalyst to the growth of their profession.

The Deputy Minister said photography can be used to tell the story of Covid-19 and implored them to use their skill in promoting the fight against the pandemic. He believes photos taken today will be used to tell stories to generations yet to come.

As he is also the Spokesperson of NaCOVERC, Mr. Jamiru used the occasion to sensitize photographers about Covid-19 prevention and asked them to be ambassadors in the fight. He informed them about propagating the proper wearing of mask, vaccinations, social distancing etc.

He concluded by pleading with photographers to tell Covid-19 stories based on science and not myth. He asked them to avoid misinformation and take the right Information to the people.

The Acting Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Mr. Emmanuel Turay, in his brief statement spoke about innovation and creativity as a catalyst for the growth of photographers and also called for more women into the profession.

The Port Loko District Council Chairman Mr. Ibrahim Santigie Bangura after welcoming the delegates into his district, reflected on the time when photographers had to take weeks to produce pictures. He entreated them to enroll in university and study photography.

The Vice President of the Sierra Leone Union of Photographers Tenesie Yamba expressed his delight in this year’s commemoration which he described as “unprecedented”. He averred that photography profession is not for dropouts as perceived by many and encouraged his members to continue to capacitate themselves. He promised that the executive will ensure more female inclusion into the profession.

On the rapid growth of technology, the Vice President was upbeat to confront the challenges. He said they will digitize their work as some of their members are already in digital production.

Other speakers spoke on the continued growth of the profession and also on the inclusion of women.

The program was climaxed by photo exhibition from various photographers across the country.