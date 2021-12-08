World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group 1 Constituency Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 8 December 2021 – World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group 1 Constituency, Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to consult with the government on tackling emerging challenges.

They were introduced by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Dr Denis Vandi, who explained that the purpose of their visit was also to see how they could strengthen the relationship between the government and the Bank.

He informed the President that the team had had discussions with other ministries of government, especially those currently executing World Bank Group supported and funded projects.

Accompanied by Madam Naomi Ronor, his adviser, Dr Nyamadzabo, who serves on the Executive Board of Directors of the World Bank Group in Washington DC, United States, said he was pleased with the progress and grateful for the opportunity to consult with the government and get further directives from President Julius Maada Bio.

He further stated that he had already met with different ministries, among them the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources on key areas of interest.

In his remarks, President Bio first welcomed the team to Sierra Leone, adding that the country and the World Bank Group enjoyed a great partnership and expressed hope that that would further grow and deepen the bond.

He also told them that he was happy to know that they had covered a lot during the course of their stay in the country and expressed hope that their findings would help them know the strength and weaknesses of the country’s economic interventions.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

[email protected]