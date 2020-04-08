32.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC

By Sierra Network
159
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes from the World Bank through the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) in a bid to support the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) component of the Social Safety Net (SSN) project, which ACC is handling.

Welcoming the World Bank and NaCSA teams at a symbolic handing over ceremony in the Conference Room of the ACC, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of ACC, Augustine Foday-Ngobie said, the donation could not have come at a better time, as the Commission is in dire need of fleet. He assured the donors that the fleet will be dispatched to various ACC offices in the regions to enhance the work of the Commission. DC Ngobie concluded by adding that the ACC’s policy for fleet management is such that it does not leave room for abuse, adding that they will use the donation for the intended purpose.

Dr. Abu Kargbo, Social Protection Specialist at the World Bank Country Office, said the Bank is pleased to work with NaCSA and the ACC, and that the donation was made to support the work of the Commission. He added that the World Bank will continue to render its support to the ACC in order to achieve their goal of combating corruption in the Country.

The Commissioner of NACSA, Mr. Abu Kokofele, thanked the ACC for their effective handling of the GRM. He said working with the Commission since the SSN Project commenced has yielded many results and therefore, the donation was a way of showing their gratitude to the Commission. He assured all present that the relationship between the three institutions will continue to expand.

DC Ngobie on behalf of the ACC, received the keys of the fleet which he later handed over to the Director of Administration, Madam Koloneh Sankoh, who supervises the Transport Office at the Commission.

The SSN project, which is supported by the World Bank and UNICEF, provides direct cash transfers to extremely impoverished households in the country. The project is being implemented by NaCSA, whilst the ACC handles the GRM component which aims at maintaining transparency and accountability in the project. It also provides channels for beneficiaries to report all grievances arising from the administration and management of the project.

©️ Public Relations Unit, ACC

Previous articleA new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...
Read more
Current Affairs

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the country in March. He brings...
Read more
Blog

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in the tunnel which will bring...
Read more
Blog

The Young Women Transformative Leadership Program(Y.W.T.L.P) supports Ward 395 with Water ahead of the 3 Days Lockdown

Sierra Network - 0
The Young Women Transformative Leadership Programme is an organisation that's geared towards capacitating women who are the...
Read more
News

Medicines and medical supplies valued at US$ 130.000 have arrived tonight with the Brussels Airlines repatriation flight

Sierra Network - 0
The cargo weighs nearly 18 tons and contains critical medical commodities procured by UNICEF on behalf of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in the tunnel which will bring...
Read more

Medicines and medical supplies valued at US$ 130.000 have arrived tonight with the Brussels Airlines repatriation flight

News Sierra Network - 0
The cargo weighs nearly 18 tons and contains critical medical commodities procured by UNICEF on behalf of...
Read more

NCPD, NaCSA and other Partners Promote President Bio’s Agenda for PWDs

News Sierra Network - 0
4th April, 2020 The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPD) has on Saturday...
Read more

ACC Concludes Investigation Into Corruption Allegation Against Mrs Fatmata Edna Kagrbo SCOP State House

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.