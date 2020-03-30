Women in the Media Undertakes Coronavirus Sensitization

Women in the Media (WIMSAL) in a recent engagement during which the general membership and Executive members were present it was unanimously decided that the organization should embark on a sensitization drive to encourage people to practice safe precautionary measures so that the country can continue to maintain zero cases.

The Executive started the sensitization campaign on the 26th March 2020 at the Kroo Bay community in the West End of Freetown where women appreciated and thanked the organization for being the first to visit their community with such messages on how to prevent themselves and their families.

At the House of Jesus, where physically challenged people dwell, the Chairlady for the Women Living With Disability, Michaela F. Jacka said that since they started hearing about the Coronavirus Women in the Media Sierra Leone, has been the only organization that contacted them saying they are grateful because they got the opportunity to understand how the virus is being transmitted and what should be done to prevent themselves.

Before distributing the donated items the President of WIMSAL, Femi J Coker, said their duty as female journalists is to seek the interests of women and other vulnerable groups and promote behavioral change communication across the country.

While admonishing the people at the different locations visited, Femi said, if all women can come together and practice all the preventive measures the country will continue to record zero coronavirus cases. She asked them to call 117 and report any illness that shows signs and symptoms of fever, coughing and sneezing.

She asked them to trust the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and the media for correct and credible information on Covid-19.

The Executive members of WIMSAL donated veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, masks and hand gloves to residents in the targeted communities.

According to the PRO, Eastina Taylor, the sensitization exercise took place at Waterloo over the weekend and will continue in other communities in the next coming weeks.

As a way of intensifying the Coronavirus sensitization she encouraged everyone to be safe and make sure that they are carriers of correct messages so that others can be safe and law abiding citizens under the current State of Emergency.

