Women in Sierra Leone Applaud Chief Justice for Sentencing Guidelines on Rape and Sexual Penetration

Executive members of Women’s Forum Network has heartily expressed appreciations to the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards for issuing what they described as timely sentencing guidelines for convicts on sexual penetration and rape as required by section 7b of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act of 2019 and called for consistency in it application.

It could be recalled that the Hon. Chief Justice on the 6th January, 2020 issued memo to judges on compulsory sentencing guidelines for child, young person and adult offenders. The memo defined a child offender as one who is between the age (12) to seventeen (17) and if convicted for rape or sexual penetration, the sentencing range is between five (5) years minimum and ten years (10) maximum, young person is between age eighteen (18) to twenty-three (23) and if convicted for the above, the sentencing range is ten (10) years minimum to life imprisonment and for adult offender is fifteen (15) years minimum to life imprisonment

Hon. Chief Justice Edwards flanked by Executive Members of Women’s Forum Network