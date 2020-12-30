Women And Girls In Sierra Leone Deserve Better – Armah Quist

Armah Quist is a program officer at PIH-supported Lakka Government Hospital, the only dedicated #tuberculosis hospital in #SierraLeone and the country’s first facility to offer care for #MDRTB. In addition to supporting patients and operations at Lakka, Armah is a self-identified #feminist who founded and runs the Young Woman Transformative Leadership Program, an empowerment club for young girls and women in #Freetown.

Armah was inspired to start this club after experiencing a complicated, life-threatening pregnancy at age 19, which also forced her to put her studies on hold and left her emotionally isolated. Across the outskirts of Freetown, Armah says, “I saw so many young girls who were so much like me. I saw them and thought of what I wished I had when I was their age: information, support, love, and care.”

Armah’s mission, she says, is to “create a safe space, a space where girls can ask questions, feel loved, and have a support structure I never had.” That’s why she’s also a vocal advocate for the Maternal Center of Excellence.

Link in bio to read a personal essay from Armah about her story and the future of #feminism in Sierra Leone. #injusticehasacure

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJWVHiHnLvY/?igshid=m0vun6n65ew4