With the Swearing-in of Two New Members… APC & SLPP Parliamentary Representation Stands at 58 to 58

In the wake of the just concluded bye-elections in Constituencies 073 and 005 in the Kailahun and Port Loko Districts by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, the Clerk of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Paran Umar Tarawally on the 5th April, 2022 administered oath of office to two new MPs as inscribed in the Third Schedule of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

After the oath taking, the Clerk of Parliament directed the Director of Legislative Services to hand over to the new Members of Parliament copies of the Standing Orders, Parliamentary Prayers and 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone to enable them do their work in Parliament; before they were conducted to their seats in Parliament.

The MPs who took the oath of office were Hon. Hawa Roseline Siaffa of SLPP and Hon. Issa Oye Koroma of APC.

Currently SLPP has 58, APC 58, C4C 08, NGC 04, Independent MPs 03, 14 PCMP and 01 Vacant Seat in Tonkolili District.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper