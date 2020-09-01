20.9 C
Sierra Leone
With NO OFFICIAL STATEMENT From Government, Minister Of Labour Hon. Alpha Osman Timbo Reinstated

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

On Thursday 27th August 2020 Sierra Network Media learnt the reinstatement of Hon. Alpha Timbo Minister Of Labour And Deputy Minister Mrs. Emily Kadiatu Gogra.

It may be recalled that Hon. Timbo and Deputy were suspended in March 2020 following their indictment by the Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged corruption over the 49,000 bags of rice donated by the Chinese Government to help in the School Feeding Program within the Free Quality Education flagship programme.

NO OFFICIAL STATEMENT from the Government Of Sierra Leone was issued about Hon. Timbo’s Reinstatement, however there was an official statement issued on the Deputy’s reinstatement dated 17th August 2020. see below

Today 1st September 2020 Hon. Timbo was on AYV Wake Up Sierra Leone Program as the Minister Of Labour outlining his priorities in fixing the ministry on his return.

We still awaits ACC’s FINAL REPORT ON THE MISSING 49,000 Bags of rice, of which only 868 was retrieved.

Footprints Of How It Unfold Below

Hon. Alpha Osman Timbo And 4 Others Discharge Of All 15 Count Charges
