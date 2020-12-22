Who Killed RSLAF Lance Corporal Saidu (alias little)?

The questions that many people are currently asking are: Who killed Lance Corporal Saidu alias Little? Why was he killed?

According to a report received by this medium on the 20 December 2020 around 23:30 hrs, RSLAF/18170594 Lance Corporal Saidu (alias Little) of 9 Battalion attached to the FISU deployed at MAMBUDU Checkpoint was shot on his chest with a single barrel shotgun at Masabendu Junction in Nimiyama Chiefdom, Kono District.

According to sources, L/Cpl Saidu and PC Junisa (SLP 20079) heard music playing at a distance and decided to embark on a patrol to know where the sound was coming from.

The report furthered that, upon their arrival at a nearby village, they noticed that it was a Church program organized by the village elders and they decided to return to Mambudu Checkpoint. Whilst returning L/Cpl Saidu saw 3 young men standing by the roadside allegedly armed with a single barrel shotgun, he and PC Junisa decided to interrogate the three men.

Based on what PC Junisa narrated, he heard a gunshot before he could park the bike and shouted “Little, Little” but received no answer. He then went and reported the matter to colleagues at the Checkpoint. RSLAF/18167581 Sgt KOROMA of JPU deployed at Mambudu Check point with PC Junisa rushed to the scene and discovered the corpse of L/Cpl Saidu in a pool of blood.

However, some officers of 9 Battalion and Police Personnel from Motema Division went to the scene of crime. Some suspects have been arrested and are presently at the Motema Police Division helping with investigation. Further details will follow as sourced.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper