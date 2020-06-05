Who is Fooling Who?… Finance Ministry Or Healthcare Workers?

By Ranger

The Government of Sierra Leone on 21 April 2020 represented by the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Health and Sanitation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with representatives of Healthcare Workers (the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Association, the Pharmaceutical Society of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Nurses Association and the Sierra Leone Association of Community Health officers) establishing a compensation and incentive package tor the COVID-19 response in Sierra Leone.

One of the commitments of the incentive package was that “All healthcare workers will be provided with a cash risk allowances in lieu of their PAYE (Pay as You Earn) tax deduction for the period of three (5) months commencing April 2020, subject to review as may be necessary.

In fulfilment of this commitment by the Government, the Ministry of Finance said it is informing the general public that, as at 29th May 2020, Government has paid Le6,529,184,393 to 8,889 Healthcare Workers as PAYE tax rebate for the months of April and May 2020. The tax refund was paid into their accounts directly during the payment of the salaries for May 2020.

It was underscored that Government will continue to make monthly tax refunds to Healthcare workers as and when monthly salaries are paid.

According to the Finance Ministry the payment is in addition to the weekly allowances of Le l, 000,000 paid by the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre to Healthcare Workers at the treatment and isolation centres, laboratories and quarantine homes/centres.

Again, the Ministry of Finance informed that Government is concluding arrangements with the National Insurance Company on an insurance policy for Healthcare Workers that either become infected with Covid-19 and/or subsequently die during the course of the combating and treatment of persons infected with Covid-19. It also stated that Government will also provide free tuition and other forms of educational support up to a maximum of three (3) children, up to 1 degree level, for any Healthcare Worker who losses his/her 1ife in the discharge of their duties in the combatting and treatment of persons infected with Covid-19.

It concludes that the Government is keen to ensure that frontline Healthcare Workers are provided with the required incentives to facilitate their efforts und activities in combating COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

Interestingly, the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) on the 3 June, 2020 issued another Press Release relating to the same issue in which it noted with dismay the Press Release from the Ministry of Finance dated 2 June 2020, stating that all healthcare workers have been paid COVID 19 allowances as per the MOU signed by the healthcare workers.

The SLMDA categorically made it clear that Healthcare workers of all cadres have been working assiduously since the 1st case of COVID-19 was announced on 31st March 2020.

It furthered that even when faced with lack of resources, equipment and consumables, they as healthcare workers gave their best. Members of the SLMDA lamented how it is very disheartening to note that only lip service is being paid to the efforts of healthcare workers stating how there are a lot of unfulfilled promises being made and not translated into reality.

They underscored that allowances to healthcare workers in the very forefront in treatment and isolation centres are almost non-existent at the end of the second month in the COVID-19 fight maintaining how the promised PAYE refund has been erratic and only paid to some.

The organization expressed thanks to all the non-governmental organizations and development partners that have been stepping in to rectify/remedy all the lapses and shortcomings of the COvID-19 response.

The SLMDA further took into cognisance the disgruntlement of all healthcare workers from doctors through the nursing staff, laboratory technicians or scientists, CHOs, pharmacists, surveillance officers to hygienists.

It concluded by admonishing that if the situation is not resolved within 48hrs, it will lead to a massive disruption in healthcare services in the country enjoining the general public to continue to observe handwashing, social distancing and the use of face masks in public areas as the fight against the CoviD-19 pandemic continues.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper