WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to fight COVID-19

As #SierraLeone experiences a third wave of the #COVID-19 pandemic, the #WHO in Sierra Leone through our partners GIZ, continue to support the Ministry of Health and Sanitation with a donation of essential medical supplies that will help the country combat the virus.

The medical supplies include Sample Colletion Kits, Ag. RDTs and Genexpert Catridges amongst others.

In his statement, WHO Rep Dr. Steven Shongwe reminded everyone of the grim numbers of infections around the world and in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Shongwe emphasized that the only way we can beat the virus is to continue with the IPC guidelines of social distancing, proper waering of masks, washing hands or use of sanitizers and, more importantly, taking the vaccine.

The German Ambassador, Mr. Horst Gruner, said he was happy that Germany can support Sierra Leone to fight COVID-19.

He promised the continued support of the German government. While making his remarks, the minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby also thanked GIZ and WHO for collaborations that support his ministry and the people of Sierra Leone.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. T.T. Samba was also present at the donation.

