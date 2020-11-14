Whilst Parliament in Denial… Chief Justice Edwards Praised For Admitting Corruption in Judiciary

A Commentary By Ranger

It is very admirable and commendable of the forthright Head of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Babatunde Edwards, to admit that there is corruption in the Judiciary; and to not stop there but go on to warn staff and officials of the Judiciary to desist from it and its related offenses or risk prosecution.

In years past, public accountability hardly existed. Under CJ Edward’s reform minded administration, Sierra Leone’s justice sector is undergoing major reforms after years of neglect and malfunctioning.

Before now, there were very few High Courts across the country; where courts existed a general sense of pervasive corruption in the Judiciary undermined the integrity and public confidence in the justice sector.

However, despite these encouraging changes, much remains to be done.

Poor coordination within the sector continues to inhibit complete reform, while undue executive influence remains a relentless problem.

Long delay in hearing cases, lack of adequate legal aid services, discriminatory laws and allegations of corruption continue to impede universal access to justice.

Prison conditions remain overcrowded and inhumane, and juveniles have yet to realize their full rights, guaranteed by international and now domestic law.

Continued vigilance, as well as legal reform, is therefore needed to ensure an independent Judiciary that can engender a true culture of human rights.

This CJ Edwards is continuing to do with this week’s training for Court Registrars, Bailiffs, Administrative and other Support staff of the Judiciary numbering 128 – the first to have been organized in the annals of the Judiciary in his bid to have a new Judiciary that is transparent and accountable to the people.

For taking such a big bold step forward, CJ Edwards deserves the nation’s praise because we cannot over-emphasize this interest in the rule of law as well as the invaluable role of judicial institutions in safeguarding it.

This concern with the rule of law is not surprising. It remains an important element in building, strengthening and consolidating democratic and constitutional governance.

It also provides a framework for accountability, checks and balances, and respect for fundamental human rights.

Needed also is a strategy to foster expanded access to justice, which is a core agenda for a just and equitable society; as the lack of access to justice undermines the possibility of equality in society, which is a key tenet of human rights and the rule of law.

Of particular concern are the lack of institutional capacity and the shortage of human resources to effect needed reforms, particularly due to the lack of financial resources.

Accessibility, accountability and the responsiveness of the justice system continue to be a major challenge, with allegations of executive interference and corruption within the Judiciary widespread.

The criminal justice system faces myriad of problems and consequently fails to function effectively and efficiently. Arbitrary arrests, detentions, bad practices regarding the administration of bail and human rights abuses are commonplace. The courts system is poorly funded, with a lack of Magistrates and premises without basic equipment.

Prisons are overcrowded, living conditions are appalling and many detainees have been awaiting trial for years. Addressing inequality and the discrimination of women will have to be prioritized as sexual and gender-based violence remains a serious problem.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper