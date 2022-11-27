Where Is President Bio? Vickie Remoe Says Qatar And Yusuf Keketoma Says, Sierra Leone

The President of Sierra Leone has arrived in Qatar for an official working visit during the #WorldCup2022. Those jealous of him because they were not invited to this working visit will say he just wants to watch football. Proof that haters goin hate and he continues to fly.

This post by @VickieRemoe is not only FALSE but also intended to SMEAR @PresidentBio with deliberate misinformation. Sadly, people use social media platforms to spread lies, cynicism and disinformation for ulterior motive. President Bio is in SL and looks forward to a new week!