When we say Paopa Salone Mus Betteh, this is what we mean! -Dr Moinina David Sengeh

When we say #PaopaSaloneMusBetteh, this is what we mean!

All across #SierraLeone today and tomorrow, our Government and partners led by @MOBSSE_SL is facilitating the safe return of hundreds of learners and teachers to their locations of learning. With our Principles of #RadicalInclusion and #ComprehensiveSafety#allmeansall

Parents and Guardians, Nurses from Ministry of Health, Counselors from the Ministry of Education, conductors from SLRTC and teachers all across the country are involved to ensure safety all along the way. We used data systems to plan & monitor to ensure #NoOneLeftBehind

