Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 22, 2020
When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh

The worst thing that can happen to a country is when citizens politicise education. When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that. Education cannot be politicised.

Sharing videos of aggrieved teachers to make a political statement only proves how disconnected you are from reality. Because if you cared to, you’ll know that teachers make 40% of the government payroll and they each for a 30% pay increase this year. If you cared to, you’ll have heard that 4000+ teachers have now been reassessed and placed on the right pay scale starting next year. If you really cared about teachers you’ll notice how the Teaching Service Commission has hired 5,000 plus new teachers and launched amazing policies and done continuous professional development for thousands under their leadership.

For now, let me introduce the true pass rates at subject level in the WASSCE in 2019 and 2020. Note if you shared content that said 95% fail rates, you helped share false news. False news kills (hopes, dreams and people). There’s a difference between Credit and Pass. There’s also a difference between University Degree requirements and other University requirements.

When you look at these charts, it will become obvious the slow gains in education being made amidst the reduction in widespread malpractice. These charts are from the provisional results released by WAEC for 2020. It’s a good thing for our country that there’s progress particularly in sciences. Whether you are APC, PMDC or NGC; whether you believed in President Bio prior to 2018 or not, it’s ok now to pause and reflect on how YOU can make education work. That’s the least we can do to support this country. And yes, dont spread fake news. We are on the right track.
#NewDirection
#QinFQSE

