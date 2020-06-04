What is double-standard? – Lahai Lawrence Leema

What is double-standard?

It is when a vociferous journalist has been screaming all over the place about unsubstantiated allegations of interference of the Executive into the work of other organs of government and now the same journalist is asking the Executive to interfere into the work of Parliament to influence them into passing into law the draft Bill on the criminal libel law which the Executive headed by the President has done everything from its own side to get the Bill laid before Parliament for the first time since 1965.