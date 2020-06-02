What Asset Do Teachers Have To Declare Asked A Concerned Teacher

WHAT ASSETS DO TEACHERS HAVE TO DECLARE?

By a concerned teacher.

If this is not a ploy to ridicule the sorry situation of teachers’ welfare in this country, then it must be something worse! You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out that even if the senior most teachers in Sierra Leone were to starve and save twenty years of their salary, they would still not have an ‘asset’ to declare! Take note of the word asset above; I don’t mean a plsama TV that even a maggi seller can afford! Of course, you all know what I’m talking about. We’re talking about valuable assets here, and most importantly, the accumulation of a teacher’s asset within a projected period.

I have to say it outright that the inclusion of teachers (if the information is true) in the declaration of assets to the the ACC has completely defeated the purpose of the entire initiative. The ACC should in their wisdom conjure up respectable ways of combating corruption in the teaching sphere.

Leave teachers alone! Our situation is pitiable enough! Teachers are salary scavengers. Go to the banks at the end of a month and see how they desperately flood these places for their pittances. A teacher cannot launch a three-story building project with that; he’ll starve to death, except if he has a strong and supportive overseas connection. At times the few who take up the risk would spend the rest of their lives building that house. Some would even die in the process. And if you see a teacher in an expensive car, ten chances to one, na lift den gi am o!

Sometimes teachers are forced to bow our heads down in shame when we see classmates that struggled in the university but now find themselves in other fertile sectors cruising jeeps, undertaking building projects, going places and growing from strength to strength, while we are just stuck here settling for garri plasas money. So we quite often think we made a mistake becoming a teacher; we just seem odd among the lot. And the situation is further worsened by our parasitic union who will just cut and cut without impacting anything on our conditions of service. No wonder they are all so subservient to the government of the day.

Leave us alone, ACC! If you want teachers to declare their assets, improve their conditions of service in such a way that they’ll be able to save and own assets to be declared. Lonta!