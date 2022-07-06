20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 7, 2022
WFP Country Director bids Farewell Courtesies To Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister

By Sierra Network
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown, 5th July, 2022.The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director, Mr. Stephen Nsubuga has bid farewell Courtesies on Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Professor David John Francis as he leaves for a new assignment in Ukraine.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

Professor David John Francis thanked the World Food Programme for the tremendous support given to Sierra Leone during the Covid-19.
“These are challenging times, and the Covid-19 transition has been met with another global Crisis. Nations allover the world are struggling currently, it now takes proactive leadership to make gains in governing any state.” The Minister Said.

The Minister on behalf of the President, His Excellency, Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio thanked Mr. Nsubuga and the World health organization while he assuring his predecessor of the Government’s fullest support.

