Kenema is the most tried and tested town in Sierra Leone as far as viral diseases are concerned. From Lassa Fever which has seen many people come in from Nigeria and elsewhere to train, to Ebola when it served as the main battleground in the country in 2014/15. Right now I understand its isolation or treatment center is ready, with four ventilators handy.

So I CANNOT understand how the coronavirus response is seemingly in such disarray that people serving quarantine can be subjected to such squalid conditions. This is one of their rooms at the Ahmadiyya Islamic Secondary School in Kenema: classroom benches lined up as a bed and a local grass mattress laid on them. Some of the pictures too disgraceful to show.

Never mind not electrifying the place or providing proper sanitation, or the too many mosquitoes. People have been brought in, some from their own nice houses, to live here for at least two weeks. This is unacceptable! It only makes coronavirus suspects run away and spread the disease in the process. We’ve had all the time in the world to have prepared for this. In remote areas maybe I’ll understand. But in a provincial headquarter town, this is inexcusable!! They have to be moved to somewhere decent!