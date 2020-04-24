Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru

Situation Room doing a fantastic job:-

I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a frank chat with the head and team. Guys, you are doing a fantastic job, I felt proud and deeply encouraged by the great work you’re doing, and amazed by your sense of consummate competence and craftsmanship. As professionals, you were also very open to share with me, and helped me get insight into some deeply technical issues. My friend in US will always tell me, “a man’s got to do what he’s got to do”. 👍

My personal take

24th April 2020

Whilst not diminishing the emerging cases in Kenema and Tonkolili, Western Area is showing a rapid rise. It is certainly our epi. If we take things for granted, the worse is heading unto us. This is no child’s play, let us pay attention to the health guidelines. Let’s talk to our loved ones, this is more serious than we think.

The holy month of Ramadan and Covid-19:-

Indeed the holy month of Ramadan is here, and the public places of worship are bare. Suddenly, Saudi is not receiving its multitude. This is certainly not the kind of moment any Muslim would have savoured. It is the harsh reality which Corvid-19 has superimposed on us, and common sense counsel from experts expect us to avoid congregating in our once crowded public spaces.

In this holy month, we keep in our prayers the positive cases that have emerged so far, grateful for the recoveries we have had, pray for protection for all our healthcare workers in the frontline, and peace and protection not only for our nation, but all nations of the world.

We pray for peace in this very difficult time; peace upon families experiencing immense social discomfort; healing for minds and bodies being ravaged by corona or any other causes; grace for leaders of the world as they lead the fight against Covid-19; peace upon our children (including the 2.6 million free quality education beneficiaries forced out of school due to corona) that their hearts and minds may be kept sound; and healing for all manner of cases. Yes, we need peace as a very important shield against Covid. As we bend our knees and with faces on the ground in humble adoration, may Sierra Leone and the rest of the world experience peace.

We remember those we have lost, and pray that they rest in peace. As we see community transmission triggers, we shall take the measures reasonable and necessary. We keep our trust in our creator.

Salaam to us all.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response