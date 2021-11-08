Wellington Fire Incident: Donors, Partners, Well-Wishers Urged to channel support through NDMA.

Following the horrific fire incident at Wellington, which sad incident occurred on November 5th 2021, leaving over 90 people dead, dozens hospitalised, and massive loss of properties, the National Disaster Management Agency, charged with the responsibility to manage disaster-related matters in Sierra Leone by an Act of Parliament, as the lead responder, has established an Incident Command Center (ICC) to ensure a harmonized approach in response to this tragedy.

The fire incident has been categorized as a level 2 disaster which has necessitated the activation of the National Situation Room (NSR) at NDMA’s headquarters in Freetown. The NSR will be collecting data from NDMA’s team of experts currently on the ground doing assessment and collecting credible information from family members of those who lost their lives, and eyewitnesses leading to the actual identification and verification of family members that are related to the victims and those who died.

To effectively respond to this incident, our partners, donors, corporate bodies and philanthropists – both local and international that may wish to support the NDMA to ease its response to this crisis, should do so through the National Disaster Management Agency.

The NDMA is located at No. 64 Sir Samuel Lewis Road, Aberdeen, Freetown or can be contacted on the following undermentioned phone numbers: Director-General, NDMA +232776619357, Director of Finance +23276396439, Director of Relief and Response, NDMA +23276612775 for further guidance on how to donate to the victims and families of the lost ones.

International partners or other well-wishers who might be interested to donate financially towards this drive can do so through NDMA’s Disaster Relief Fund USD Account No: 0030010029412171 – Sierra Leone Commercial Bank. Also, Partners, corporate bodies, well-wishers, philanthropists residing in-country who may wish to make financial donations should do so through NDMA’s Disaster Relief Fund Leone Account No. 003001002941112177 – Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

Residents in-country who wish to donate food and non-food items to support this drive are encouraged to do so through the National Disaster Management Agency, which will work with community leaders, the inter-Religious council and other sector players to ensure the response is well-coordinated and reach the targeted beneficiaries.

NDMA wishes to reassure the public that it will be transparent in the management of all donations received to address the wellington fire incident. The public will be updated regularly.

The public is reminded that the 1199 Africell toll-free line is available for any emergency.

For More Enquiries:

Directorate of Communication

National Disaster Management Agency

Contact: +23278388946

Email: [email protected]