Today, we remember all those who died, were maimed, and whose lives were changed forever in our country's bloody civil war. We’ve come a long way. We’ve maintained peace and consolidated our democracy. We must work together to foster national cohesion and inclusive development. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) March 23, 2021