Following refusal of fiat by the Former A-G for TRIAL BY JUDGE ALONE (which only AG can give) in the Timbo Rice Case for the first time ever, & considering we don’t want trial by Jury for Corruption cases due to the complexity, we have withdrawn the file for review and next steps

Following refusal of fiat by the Former A-G for TRIAL BY JUDGE ALONE (which only AG can give) in the Timbo Rice Case for the first time ever, & considering we don't want trial by Jury for Corruption cases due to the complexity, we have withdrawn the file for review and next steps — Francis Ben Kaifala (@FrancisKaifala) July 17, 2020