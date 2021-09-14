21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
We had a fruitful meeting with the President Of Sierra Leone – Regina Daniels

By Sierra Network
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels alongside her husband meets President Bio on his one day visit to Nigeria

This was made known as Regina Daniels posted a photo with President Bio on her Instagram page. See the picture below with the caption…

