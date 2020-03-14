We (Government Authorities & Citizens) Must Work Together To Prevent CoVID-19 – Lahai Lawrence Leema

WE (GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES AND CITIZENS) MUST WORK TOGETHER TO PREVENT COVID-19 FROM ENTRING SIERRA LEONE

By: Lahai Lawrence Leema

Much as the world strives for interdependence and the fostering of integration among nations-states within the same geographical ecosystem, lessons from pandemic of this such (COVID-19) make it very essential to learn to depend & improve on local production and the limitation on free movements across borders.

As COVID-19 raises its ugly viral head in neighboring countries across the continent as a result of authorities being slack to restrict movements, it is vital for our safety and security for us to begin to strongly appreciate our local products and observe and respect measures of our health practitioners, especially at this moment of uncertainty. More so ,that there is currently less or nonimportation of foreign goods.

Let me use this platform to appeal to compatriots to show concern for humanity and not hike prices of commodities because of limited stock in the market. Compassion and love for humanity during the American struggle was one of the strong pillars they used to earn their victory in the said struggle. To be kind hearted in crisis moment, goes a long way to mitigating human suffering, especially the psychological trauma the crisis will bring to bear on people . This kind of approach, builds a cohesive society and foster nation building.

Suffice it to say however that kind heartedness here should not be misconstrued as to compromise laws and policies put in place to prevent and eradicate the crisis. It means we must be professional in the implementation of laws and policies by maintaining the three Fs ie Fair, Friendly and Firm in the implementation of laid down policies and existing laws. Strict implementation of laws & policies guarantees safety and security.

If we remain increasingly compliant to our obligations , mindful that it is for our collective good we shall enjoy a happier, safer and a more peaceful society even when resources may be limited or scarce. To be law abiding and to strictly follow precaution will strengthen our collective resolve as a country to prevent this pandemic that threatens our world today.