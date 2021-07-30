We Can Confirm That LAJ Has Been released….. The Fullah Progressive Union (FPU)

The Fullah Progressive Union(FPU) is pleased to inform the General Public that after series of negotiations and engagements with Mr Osman Jalloh(Commonly called OJ), he consented and worked diligently to ensure the release of Our Brother Commonly known as LAJ

We can confirm that LAJ has been released on bail and he is doing well

We greatly appreciate Mr Osman Jalloh(OJ) and his Lawyer Joshua Ansumana for the utmost respect they showed to the FPU by positively responding to the request we made to him to amend the issue between him and LAJ at Family level and out of Court

We pray Allah accord him the blessings

We want to thank all those who played a pivotal role in al of this in Public and in Private

We appreciate you all

