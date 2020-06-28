21.8 C
Sierra Leone
WATER RESOURCES MINISTER AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR WATER MANAGEMENT

By Sierra Network
Must Read

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more
(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020)

(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020)

The Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K Lansana, on Monday 15th June 2020 during a familiarization visit to the Water Resources Management Agency (NWRMA) at their Kingherman Road office affirmed his ministry’s prioritization of water resources management in the country.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the strides taken so far by the Agency to protect and properly manage the country’s water resources despite issues around water management and distribution especially involving government Ministries, Departments and Agencies. He added that in the short time of existence of the Agency, it has been very instrumental in enhancing the operations of the ministry.

The Minister admonished the Agency’s Director of the huge responsibility to protect water resources and assured of the ministry’s unflinching support at all times.

NWRMA Director General, Junisa P. Bangali Esq. expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in them by the ministry. He pointed out that they had a rough start, but with support from the ministry, the Millennium Challenge Corporation through the Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit, UNICEF and other partners, they have found their footing and are rising to the challenges.
He briefed the Minister on the Western Area Water Catchment Assessment Exercise conducted early this year, and the monthly water quality tests regularly done along the Rokel River.

He mentioned the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which he said has hugely impacted the Agency’s work.

The NWRM moved into their office space in May this year, after having been hosted by the Ministry’s Water Directorate for fourteen months.

The National Water Resources Management Agency (NWRMA) was created by an Act of Parliament (Act. No. 5, 2017). It was one of the recommendations of the National Water and Sanitation Policy of 2010.

The Agency has broad functions of regulating, utilizing, protecting, developing, conserving, control, and management of water resources in Sierra Leone.

The Water Resources Minister was accompanied by his Deputy Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and other officials in the Ministry.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleThe Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
