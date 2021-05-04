VP JULDEH JALLOH SPEAKS TOUGH ON SALONE LABOUR LAWS

1/05/2021- Freetown, Family Kingdom, Aberdeen: The Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has on the 1st May, 2021 spoken on the significance of reviewing Sierra Leone labour laws in a bid to improve workers welfare in line with international best practices / Laws.

VP Juldeh Jalloh was speaking on May Day Commemoration organized by Ministry of Labour & Social Security, Sierra Leone Labour Congress and Sierra Leone Employers’ Federation held at Family Kingdom, Aberdeen Freetown with the theme “Covid-19 & the Future of Work in Sierra Leone”.

Speaking at the ceremony the Hon. Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh emphasized the need to review the country’s labour laws to enhance job creation and create equitable environment for both employers and employees rather than laws that could serve as disincentives for job creation and investment in the country.

VP Juldeh Jalloh reiterated government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to attract direct foreign investment which is vital to job creation. He outlined government’s response to COVID-19 which he said, has made Sierra Leone stand out as one of the four countries in Africa rated to have handled the pandemic very well.

He mentioned the number of employments the new direction government has created in the health, education and manufacturing sectors including concrete steps taken to increase the salaries and improve the welfare of public sector workers.

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh reassured the labour unions that “there is no government that understands their aspirations and fight than the new direction government of President Julius Maada Bio” adding that, this government will continue to engage labour unions to work together to improve the welfare of workers and make the country competitive for job creation”