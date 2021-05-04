22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

VP JULDEH JALLOH SPEAKS TOUGH ON SALONE LABOUR LAWS

By Sierra Network
212
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update4th May 20215 New Case4068 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

To Deepen Partnership… Sierra Leone and Liberia ACC Sign MOU

By Ranger On Friday 30th April, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sierra Leone has...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Professor Francis Takes Leave off the Staff of the Office of the Chief Minister

Professor Francis, the Former Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone and now Minister of Foreign...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

1/05/2021- Freetown, Family Kingdom, Aberdeen: The Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has on the 1st May, 2021 spoken on the significance of reviewing Sierra Leone labour laws in a bid to improve workers welfare in line with international best practices / Laws.

VP Juldeh Jalloh was speaking on May Day Commemoration organized by Ministry of Labour & Social Security, Sierra Leone Labour Congress and Sierra Leone Employers’ Federation held at Family Kingdom, Aberdeen Freetown with the theme “Covid-19 & the Future of Work in Sierra Leone”.

Speaking at the ceremony the Hon. Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh emphasized the need to review the country’s labour laws to enhance job creation and create equitable environment for both employers and employees rather than laws that could serve as disincentives for job creation and investment in the country.

VP Juldeh Jalloh reiterated government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to attract direct foreign investment which is vital to job creation. He outlined government’s response to COVID-19 which he said, has made Sierra Leone stand out as one of the four countries in Africa rated to have handled the pandemic very well.

He mentioned the number of employments the new direction government has created in the health, education and manufacturing sectors including concrete steps taken to increase the salaries and improve the welfare of public sector workers.

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh reassured the labour unions that “there is no government that understands their aspirations and fight than the new direction government of President Julius Maada Bio” adding that, this government will continue to engage labour unions to work together to improve the welfare of workers and make the country competitive for job creation”

Previous articleFIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO AND CAF PRESIDENT DR. PATRICE MOTSEPE TO ARRIVE IN SIERRA LEONE
Next articleLifting Of Ban On Overseas Recruitment
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update4th May 20215 New Case4068 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

To Deepen Partnership… Sierra Leone and Liberia ACC Sign MOU

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger On Friday 30th April, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sierra Leone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Read more
Blog

Professor Francis Takes Leave off the Staff of the Office of the Chief Minister

Sierra Network - 0
Professor Francis, the Former Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone and now Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation has...
Read more
Blog

Ministry Of Health And Sanitation COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

The EUandMe Road Show

Sierra Network - 0
WHY THE EU IS TAKING EUROPE WEEK 2021 CELEBRATIONS TO A MUCH WIDER AUDIENCE - BRINGING MESSAGES ON ITS VALUES, PRINCIPLES AND...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

To Deepen Partnership… Sierra Leone and Liberia ACC Sign MOU

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger On Friday 30th April, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sierra Leone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Read more

Professor Francis Takes Leave off the Staff of the Office of the Chief Minister

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Professor Francis, the Former Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone and now Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation has...
Read more

Ministry Of Health And Sanitation COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

The EUandMe Road Show

Blog Sierra Network - 0
WHY THE EU IS TAKING EUROPE WEEK 2021 CELEBRATIONS TO A MUCH WIDER AUDIENCE - BRINGING MESSAGES ON ITS VALUES, PRINCIPLES AND...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0