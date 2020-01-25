VP Juldeh Jalloh outlines government’s approach at Social Protection Summit

Giving the keynote address at the international conference on ‘Financing Social Protection in Sierra Leone’ at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Aberdeen on Tuesday 21st January, 2020 Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh impressed on the diverse mix of local and international social protection stakeholders, including the World Bank, IMF, MDAs, Local Councils, Paramount Chiefs and practitioners that the government’s mid-term National Development Plan which hinges on the global SDGs captures adequately the nutrients for enhancing and expanding social protection in the country.