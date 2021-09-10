VP JULDEH JALLOH LAUNCHES EARLY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS

Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh today Thursday 9th September 2021 formally launched 30 Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDC) in three districts of Bombali, Pujehun and Kambia respectively.

The formal launch took place in Sawulia village in the Bombali District. The VP said the launch signifies a big day for free quality education in Sierra Leone as it represents a solid commitment of dynamic President Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio to human capital development.

VP called the ECDCs “Kombra Schools” as they offer an opportunity to poor parents to send their kids to pre-primary schools at no cost.

According to the VP, these Kombra Schools are vital to improving learning outcomes and enable the kids to benefit from the free quality education program of President Bio.

In his remarks, the Minister of Basic Education, Dr Moinina Sengeh outlined the importance of these Kombra Schools stating that an additional 35 will be built as more districts will benefit. These Kombra Schools herald a new dawn in educational development in the country as for the first time pre-primary schools become a vital component of public schooling. From all indications, it is evident that the pace at which the Ministry is rolling out this program with enthusiastic support from various partners, the kids of this country will soon flock to these Kombra schools as is the case with primary schools.

Pa VP sae “PAOPA Den Kombra den sef for better”