VP JULDEH JALLOH INAUGURATES SCHOOL LIBRARY AT RUSSELL

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 26th June, 2020 graced the opening of what he called “a fantastic library” at the Russell Primary School, in the Western Area Rural district.

VP Jalloh expressed thanks to Rotary for assisting government in improving learning outcomes in that part of the country, stating that education is the government’s flagship project. He appealed to Rotary to construct libraries in other communities, noting that a key missing ingredient in the education system is lack of libraries for which he said government faces a daunting challenge.

He called on the community to encourage their children to make good use of the facility so as to improve on their grades. He inspired the pupils not to rely on bare 50% minimum grades, but to aspire to do more and better.