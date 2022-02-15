VP Juldeh Jalloh Engages Sierra Leone Bar Association In Bo

By: Juliana Vandy,

Strategic Communications Unit – MIC

The Honourable Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has on Thursday, 10th February 2022, engaged the Sierra Leone Bar Association on the theme: “The Legal Profession and the Restoration of Hope”.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Sierra Leone Bar Association held in De Wizzard conference hall in Bo city, VP Juldeh Jalloh described this year’s theme as apt, saying it resonates with popular expectations to consolidate the country’s nascent democracy and the rule of law as a solid foundation for national development.

He furthered that the legal profession is essential in building a democratic state capable of delivering development to its people. “If there is any institution that is vital to restoring hope in our efforts to consolidate and strengthen the rule of law and democracy, it is the legal profession.”

The Honourable Vice President maintained that engaging in legal and constitutional reforms, consolidating democracy and the rule of law and delivering development to the people is a continuous effort.

He added that the Sierra Leone Bar Association has a responsibility to the people of Sierra Leone to sustain their hope in the government’s efforts in building a stable democratic society.

“And I see the legal profession as a strategic partner if not one of the most important vehicles to drive that hope,” he underlined.

Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh pointed out that without a strong, democratic state a government cannot deliver development to its people, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to take advantage of the government’s goodwill for progressive legal reforms.

He noted that as a nation “we need to build a sustainable partnership to strengthen the rule of law and deliver justice to citizens. No country will prosper without a stable political and social order rooted in the rule of law”.

VP Juldeh Jalloh expressed the government’s satisfaction with the work of the Sierra Leone Bar Association over the years in supporting certain legal reforms, citing the Cyber Security Act and the death penalty, among others.