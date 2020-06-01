VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Saturday 30th May, 2020 ended his engagement in Bo after successfully holding several meetings with local coordinators, stakeholders in the provincial headquarter towns of Tonkolili, Bombali, Port Loko and Kenema.

It was highlighted that his trip is consistent with Government’s effort to stem the rising tide of corona virus disease in the country. At every location, VP Jalloh engaged stakeholders and local COVID-19 response structures in order to have first-hand information on critical challenges in the fight. At the end of the tour, he expressed satisfaction with the various coordinating structures whom he noted are working under very difficult circumstances.

VP Jalloh also congratulated frontline workers for their dedication and excellent performance of their duties. He assured them that Government will look into the challenges they raised whilst calling for effective coordination between the key players.

In response, the various local coordinators and stakeholders expressed appreciation to the Vice President for going on the ground to engage them on the Covid-19 fight. This, they said, showed that Government is committed to fighting the Covid-19 virus.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper