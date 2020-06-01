27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

By Sierra Network
249
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19 Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Hussain Muckson Seasy is Freed On Bail And On His Way Home

Thank God, Muckson Is Freed🙏 After 30 days in detention, FBC student and child...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Saturday 30th May, 2020 ended his engagement in Bo after successfully holding several meetings with local coordinators, stakeholders in the provincial headquarter towns of Tonkolili, Bombali, Port Loko and Kenema.

It was highlighted that his trip is consistent with Government’s effort to stem the rising tide of corona virus disease in the country. At every location, VP Jalloh engaged stakeholders and local COVID-19 response structures in order to have first-hand information on critical challenges in the fight. At the end of the tour, he expressed satisfaction with the various coordinating structures whom he noted are working under very difficult circumstances.

VP Jalloh also congratulated frontline workers for their dedication and excellent performance of their duties. He assured them that Government will look into the challenges they raised whilst calling for effective coordination between the key players.

In response, the various local coordinators and stakeholders expressed appreciation to the Vice President for going on the ground to engage them on the Covid-19 fight. This, they said, showed that Government is committed to fighting the Covid-19 virus.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19 Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Blog

Hussain Muckson Seasy is Freed On Bail And On His Way Home

Sierra Network - 0
Thank God, Muckson Is Freed🙏 After 30 days in detention, FBC student and child rights activist Hussain Muckson Seasy...
Read more
Blog

The laws of this country doesn’t allow anyone to assume public office by illegal means – Lahai Lawrence Leema

Sierra Network - 0
It is disingenuous for a trained lawyer and the leader of the opposition in parliament to dishonestly comment on a judicial process...
Read more
Blog

COVID-19 Front-Line Workers In Sierra Leone Will Down Tools Today Due To Pay Backlog

Sierra Network - 0
Breaking News: Covid19 frontline workers in Sierra Leone say they will down tools today until their backlog of hazard pay spanning eight weeks is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Hussain Muckson Seasy is Freed On Bail And On His Way Home

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Thank God, Muckson Is Freed🙏 After 30 days in detention, FBC student and child rights activist Hussain Muckson Seasy...
Read more

The laws of this country doesn’t allow anyone to assume public office by illegal means – Lahai Lawrence Leema

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It is disingenuous for a trained lawyer and the leader of the opposition in parliament to dishonestly comment on a judicial process...
Read more

COVID-19 Front-Line Workers In Sierra Leone Will Down Tools Today Due To Pay Backlog

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Breaking News: Covid19 frontline workers in Sierra Leone say they will down tools today until their backlog of hazard pay spanning eight weeks is...
Read more

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens...

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Someone just sent me this old video from few years ago. It was recorded around January 2016. It shows my lovely APC...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0