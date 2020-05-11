VP Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sierra Leone’s Vice President Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Lungi International Airport, Port Loko District, Monday 11 May 2020 – Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has received seven metric tons of anti-coronavirus medical supplies donated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The two leaders, who enjoy a great fraternal relationship, last week held a virtual meeting to discuss the consignment.

Receiving the items on behalf of the President, the Vice President commended the Crown Prince for the gesture, saying that that was demonstrative of the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said that the donation was a fruit of the President’s numerous engagements in building strategic partnerships around the world. He also said that President Bio had shown leadership in the fight against the COVID-19, noting that the medical items would help bolster the capacity of government in the fight against the virus.

In his reaction, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, who could not witness the handing over ceremony due to COVID-19 traveling protocols said, “We are thankful to His Highness the Crown Prince and the People of UAE for this gesture at such a difficult period. We hope to further foster relations with the UAE for the benefit of our two nations.”

