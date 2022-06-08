24.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...
News
Updated:

Vietnamese Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Expresses Interest in Strong Partnership

By Sierra Network
173
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 7 June 2022 – A Vietnamese delegation to Sierra Leone has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio, and expressed desire and interest for a stronger partnership with the country.

It could be recalled that in March this year, President Bio and his delegation arrived in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who initiated the discussions around bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The visit focused on six key areas including the signing of an agreement for the supply of rice, investing in capacity building in mechanised farming, providing technical expertise to the value chain in fish production among others.

In a brief remark, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio welcomed the visiting delegation, saying that his government was ready to work with them for a sustained economic transformation of Sierra Leone.

“We hope that with this visit, we will deepen and widen cooperation between our two countries. On our part, we will take this relationship seriously. Thank you very much,” President Bio concluded.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses 52nd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference, Congratulates Her Majesty on Platinum Jubilee
Next articleLands Minister Rubs Shoulders with members of the Fullah Community
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

For Aiding Stealing from Pee Cee & Sons… Head Teacher Arraigned Before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh

By Amin Kef-Ranger At Magistrate Court No.3 on Ross Road in Freetown, presided over by Magistrate Hadiru Daboh, a Head...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

For Aiding Stealing from Pee Cee & Sons… Head Teacher Arraigned...

Sierra Network - 0