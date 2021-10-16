Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Alongside Dr Austin Demby and the Chinese Ambassador visit the Well Woman Clinic

On the 13th October 2021, Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh joined the Minister of Health and Sanitation and the Chinese Ambassador to visit the Well Woman Clinic in Freetown.

VP Juldeh said he has been following the excellent work of this clinic over the years and made a firm commitment to support their work.

VP Juldeh also said he was very excited to see that the funds I helped mobilise to construct the new triage centre was deeply appreciated by the management and patients as well.

In addition to the state nurses working there and the medical equipment donated, Government will continue to support this facility as it is vital to our commitment to maternal and infant health.