Vice President Juldeh Jalloh says, the Serious Historical Injustices Port Loko District has Suffered should now be Reversed

By Hassan Bruz

Northern Bureau chief

Frank talks and Uprightness are some of the virtues Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh is bound to be remembered even after he shall have relinquished his poetical career. It is on the same vein a lot of People are of the firm conviction that the Political Party he is serving would have been able to make major gains should those on the ground were that much accommodating. Perhaps the most outstanding difference between him and the others is that, he thinks far beyond the confines of Political Party Levels while several others perceive those that are not Members of that Party as unforgivable enemies. It has therefore been a crucial challenge for Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh to cave in the desired impact despite his gentle character as Members of his Political Party are not liberal enough to see the need to accommodate others from elsewhere. This point was recently hammered home by the Vice President himself, while addressing a consortium of Young People at the District Headquarter Town of Port Loko.

It was an occasion marking the official lunch of the ‘Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Youth Empowerment Foundation’ which attracted over 25 Groups from the respective Chiefdoms. The Vice President used the opportunity to inform the Gathering about the series of what he referred to as – ‘serious historical injustices’ the District of Port Loko has suffered in the past several decades, and why the trend should now be reversed. He said Port Loko is one of the largest Districts in the Country with vast Lands of Natural Endowment. It is also the District that harbors the Freetown International Airport which qualifies it as the main gateway to and from the Country.

The Vice President went further to explain how Port Loko used to be and retains the potential of a leading ‘Food Basket’ for this Country. He cited the Rumbeh Swamp and several others in the Wallah Area which he maintained would conveniently enable Sierra Leone to Export Food to other Countries if only these Swamps are properly utilized. Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said, Port Loko has been the Operational Headquarters for several prominent Political Parties in the Country – a status that only qualifies it as a mere ‘King – Maker’ District. He said even though the aforementioned factors including its proximity to the national capital of Freetown ought to have put Port Loko at a double roll of honor with regards development, yet it is one of the lest developed compared to other Areas.

The Vice President observed that the District has been so slow in the sphere of development largely because of the mentality of most Natives. He said it appears People have a special pleasure in antagonizing with each other on trivial issues rather than concentrating on those that would promote Peace and Unity. He said it has been a while since the District was blessed with the late Sorie Ibrahim Koroma as Vice President of this Country. He said even though that man was very much determined to foster development, he did not enjoy the desired support and cooperation of this People. As a result, he could not actualize most of his dreams. He noted that things have not only stopped where S. I. Koroma left, but that a lot of his legacies have collapsed following his demise.

Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said it is important for the People to put aside their political differences and make proper use of him as the second Vice President to have been produced by the District. He said because it is quite uncommon to have such opportunities and because the previous one was not thoroughly utilized, he would like them to rally round him for the general good of the District. He said the formation of the ‘Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Youth Empowerment Foundation’ should be viewed as a wakeup call for the turnaround of things in Port Loko. He said Members should use the Foundation to correct those historical injustices and as a vehicle for a big revolution through which their Natural Resources could be judiciously harvested for the development of the District. He said his desire is to unify people with a view to ensure that Port Loko regains its former glory.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh said those were days when the District could boast of all the basic amenities and when there were ample opportunities for gainful employment. ‘I want to ensure that there is sufficient. food to eat and export as well as respect for those in authority. I want to enhance peace and make sure people are focused and dedicated in eking out a decent living. I want a situation where there are no rooms for rumor mongering or backbiting rather where there is a common wish for the peace and progress’ Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh admonished the gathering. He said the Foundation would therefore focus on identifying talents to be promoted in diverse spheres of lives including Commercial Motorbike Riding, Petty Trading together with those who would want to pursue Vocational Skills Training Programs.

He said even though it has to be disassociated from Politics yet he feels compelled to tip in handy because he is a native of Port Loko and he is bound to render a helping hand now that he has been blessed with the status of a Vice President. He therefore admonished all to provide him with the required support as the opportunity to have a Vice President is quite seldom and should be embraced when it comes.

Bai Shaka Wurrie is the Port Loko District Chairperson of the ‘Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Youth Empowerment Foundation’. He said the idea was developed out of the desire of Young People to change the narrative and help Port Loko regain its former glory as the Blackman’s London. He used the occasion to thank the outgoing Port Loko District COVID -19 Coordinator, Mr. Moses Henry Kamara for his untiring efforts in ensuring that there is a common understanding amongst Young People with regards the development of the District. He however appealed to Dr. Juldeh Jalloh to seek out ways through which some competent Elders in the District could be assisted in terms of gainful employment. He said that would be a sure way to minimize the burden as others would have the option to seek for assistance from those better placed individuals instead of casting every burden on Dr. Juldeh Jalloh only.