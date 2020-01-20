Home / News / Vice President Juldeh Jalloh outlines Government’s key social priorities

At Cabinet and Public Service Workshop, Vice President Juldeh Jalloh outlines Government’s key social priorities.

At a workshop on Cabinet and Public Service Systems on the theme: “Evidence Informed Decision-Making for Development” Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has highlighted government’s invigorated enthusiasm to achieving key policies set out in the New Direction manifesto.

The VP disclosed that President Bio has inspired government’s policy impetus by describing the year 2020- which the VP called the government’s mid-term transitional year – the year of delivery on the critical government priorities drawn from the people’s manifesto.

