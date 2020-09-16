22 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Highlights Strong Political Will to Decentralization Process

By Sierra Network
288
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔.
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has reiterated that Government is committed to push the decentralization process forward. He furthered how the New Direction Government will ensure that districts, municipal and city councils have the capacity and resources they need to function vibrantly also emphasizing that the political will is not only vital to the democratization process, but it is also important to bring development to the doorstep of the people.

VP Juldeh Jalloh made the aforementioned statement during the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) Meeting on Decentralization at the Bintumani Hotel, Aberdeen in Freetown on the 14th September, 2020.

He intimated the audience that the rationale for convening the meeting was to discuss certain key issues, whilst encouraging Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies present to conclude the meeting with clear benchmarks set on devolution.

“The essence of the decentralization process is to ensure equitable political, economic and social development across the country,” Vice President Jalloh disclosed.

The Vice President added that the decentralization process started in 2004 with the establishment of democratically elected Councils as well as the need to build the human and financial capacity that goes with the Councils to perform their functions. The Honourable Vice President disclosed challenges plaguing the decentralization processes despite immense efforts in certain areas.

The IMC on Decentralization is the overarching organ responsible for decision-making and implementation of the decentralization programme.

It is chaired by the Vice President and includes representatives of relevant MDAs. Its main role is to ensure continuous high-level political will for the implementation process, promote inter-governmental coordination, build synergy and ensure the harmonization of these efforts.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleChief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔.
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Sierra Network - 0
Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to be visible but in a...
Read more
Blog

Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

Sierra Network - 0
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm landProfessor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with...
Read more
Blog

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Highlights Strong Political Will to Decentralization Process

Sierra Network - 0
The Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has reiterated that Government is committed to push the decentralization process forward. He furthered how...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔. “To us, family means...
Read more

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to be visible but in a...
Read more

Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm landProfessor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with...
Read more

For Medical Aid And Furtherance In Education… NPSE Accident Victim In Bo Gets Le7Mill From Sierra Network Charity Foundation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
For medical aid and furtherance in education,…… NPSE ACCIDENT VICTIM IN BO GETS LE,7,000,000 FROM SIERRA NETWORK CHARITY FOUNDATION
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch...

Sierra Network - 0