Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Highlights Strong Political Will to Decentralization Process

The Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has reiterated that Government is committed to push the decentralization process forward. He furthered how the New Direction Government will ensure that districts, municipal and city councils have the capacity and resources they need to function vibrantly also emphasizing that the political will is not only vital to the democratization process, but it is also important to bring development to the doorstep of the people.

VP Juldeh Jalloh made the aforementioned statement during the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) Meeting on Decentralization at the Bintumani Hotel, Aberdeen in Freetown on the 14th September, 2020.

He intimated the audience that the rationale for convening the meeting was to discuss certain key issues, whilst encouraging Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies present to conclude the meeting with clear benchmarks set on devolution.

“The essence of the decentralization process is to ensure equitable political, economic and social development across the country,” Vice President Jalloh disclosed.

The Vice President added that the decentralization process started in 2004 with the establishment of democratically elected Councils as well as the need to build the human and financial capacity that goes with the Councils to perform their functions. The Honourable Vice President disclosed challenges plaguing the decentralization processes despite immense efforts in certain areas.

The IMC on Decentralization is the overarching organ responsible for decision-making and implementation of the decentralization programme.

It is chaired by the Vice President and includes representatives of relevant MDAs. Its main role is to ensure continuous high-level political will for the implementation process, promote inter-governmental coordination, build synergy and ensure the harmonization of these efforts.

