27.5 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 23, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Engages Security Officers At Mile 38 Checkpoint

By Sierra Network
158
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

VP ENGAGES SECURITY OFFICERS AT MILE 38 CHECK POINT

On his way to Freetown, VP Juldeh Jalloh made a brief stop at the Mile 38 check point to engage security personnel. First, the VP thanked them for their work under a very challenging environment and admonished them to be very professional and to support ordinary citizens particularly given the numerous complaints on check points across the country.

The VP informed them that government is taking steps to support them to undertake their work including increasing mobility capacity, gears to work during raining seasons and other incentives.

The VP warned them that government’s efforts to support their work comes with a high price that includes severe penalties for unprofessional conduct.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleMinistry Of Finance Spent Over Le43Billion Already To Fight COVID-19 In Sierra Leone
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Engages Security Officers At Mile 38 Checkpoint

Sierra Network - 0
VP ENGAGES SECURITY OFFICERS AT MILE 38 CHECK POINT On his way to Freetown, VP Juldeh Jalloh made...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
News

President Bio Continues Engagement with Development Partners on COVID-19 Response

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues Engagement with Development Partners on COVID-19 Response State House, Freetown, Friday...
Read more
News

Enforcing Face Mask Compliance By The Military And Police Starts On…

Sierra Network - 0
Enforcing Face Mask Compliance By The Military And Police Starts On…
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

“There is sufficient stock of rice in the country…” – CTC Assures the Nation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Sierra Leone’s biggest and most reliable rice importer, the Commodities Trading Company (CTC) has on Monday 18th...
Read more

Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday
Read more

Solomon Jamiru Confirmed The Late Dr. Minkailu Bah Test Positive For Coronavirus

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Spokesman of the COVID-19 Response, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that swab tests conducted on the corpse of former Education Minister, Dr. Minkailu...
Read more

Govt. Launches $156M Quick Action Economic Response Programme

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to maintain macro-economic and financial stability and to mitigate the impact of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ministry Of Finance Spent Over Le43Billion Already To Fight COVID-19 In...

Sierra Network - 0