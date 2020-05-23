Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Engages Security Officers At Mile 38 Checkpoint

VP ENGAGES SECURITY OFFICERS AT MILE 38 CHECK POINT

On his way to Freetown, VP Juldeh Jalloh made a brief stop at the Mile 38 check point to engage security personnel. First, the VP thanked them for their work under a very challenging environment and admonished them to be very professional and to support ordinary citizens particularly given the numerous complaints on check points across the country.

The VP informed them that government is taking steps to support them to undertake their work including increasing mobility capacity, gears to work during raining seasons and other incentives.

The VP warned them that government’s efforts to support their work comes with a high price that includes severe penalties for unprofessional conduct.