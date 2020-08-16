Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Engages Lokomasama Community On Elite Agro Project

VP ENGAGES LOKOMASAMA COMMUNITY ON ELITE AGRO PROJECT!!!

Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh accompanied by a high profile delegation was in Gbinti Wallah in the Lokomassama Chiefdom, Port Loko district, today Saturday to engage the community on the Rhombeh swamp rice project.

The New Direction Government has recently concluded an agreement with Elite Agro, a UAE based group to cultivate 14,700 hectares of rice at the Rhombeh wetland swamp in Lokomassama chiefdom. This project is a game changer in President Maada Bio’s promise towards food self sufficiency in the country.

It is expected that the project will herald a new dawn in rice production in the country and create thousands of jobs. Rhombeh swamp was abandoned over the years by successive governments but will now be revived by the New Direction Government.

Addressing the community, the VP revealed the news to the community amidst thunderous applause and fanfare.

Dr Juldeh Jalloh told the community that the Rhombeh project will make Lokomassama a springboard for transformative food production in the country. He joined the community and the people of Port Loko to thank President Maada Bio for his personal engagement to bring Elite Agro group to the country.

The VP however admonished the community to embrace the group, provide cultivable land to encourage the group to do more and make Port Loko proud. He announced a further meeting with the community that will involve the Minister of Agriculture and his two deputies wherein detailed engagement is expected to take place.