Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Crowned In Kenema

The Vice President Hon. Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Thursday 19th December, 2019 acclaimed with one of the highest traditional titles as the people of Small Bo Chiefdom, Kenema district crowned him with the title ‘Paramount Chief Mohamed Nyagoba I’.

The symbolic coronation of VP Juldeh Jalloh according to Blama traditional leaders was in recognition of his contributions in supporting President Bio deliver on the New Direction campaign pledges in 2018 election.

Residents expressed satisfaction that President Bio had been successful in making tremendous strides on the Free Quality Education programme across the country as a result of the active support he enjoys from his principal assistant, VP Jalloh.

The VP who was on his way to Kailahun on a ‘meet the people tour’ was accorded a rousing welcome at Blama town, headquarter of Small Bo Chiefdom.

Making a statement, VP Juldeh Jalloh expressed delight to be crowned as a chief stressing that it was a day full of very pleasant surprise in his life as he was not expecting such honour from the residents of the chiefdom.

“As from this day Blama has got another son in the chiefdom and to demonstrate that I will ask the chiefs to provide me with a piece of land to build a house in one year. Blama will be my second home,” he averred.

He further reiterated that Blama has a special place in their family history. “After the 1967 general elections my father was forced to migrate from Kaffu Bullom Chiefdom, Port Loko district and settled in Blama before he finally proceeded to Kono district,” he concluded.