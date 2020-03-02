Home / News / Vice President Juldeh Jalloh And Delegation Met With Senegalese President Macky Sall

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh And Delegation Met With Senegalese President Macky Sall

Sierra Network 17 hours ago News Leave a comment 187 Views

A delegation led by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 28th February 2020 met President Macky Sall in Senegal.

The delegation which comprised of Ministers of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Denis Sandy, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Edward Sandy as well as the Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry II, Mr. Abdul Karim and Finance Sheik Fantamady Bangura arrived on a three day working visit to engage their Senegal counterparts in different sectors with the objective to carve out future partnerships.

Tags

About Sierra Network

Check Also

Ministry Of Health Preparedness On Coronavirus In Sierra Leone

Leave a Reply

Designed by Technomets | Sierra Network IT Partner.
Sierra Network © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved