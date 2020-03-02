Vice President Juldeh Jalloh And Delegation Met With Senegalese President Macky Sall

A delegation led by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 28th February 2020 met President Macky Sall in Senegal.

The delegation which comprised of Ministers of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Denis Sandy, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Edward Sandy as well as the Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry II, Mr. Abdul Karim and Finance Sheik Fantamady Bangura arrived on a three day working visit to engage their Senegal counterparts in different sectors with the objective to carve out future partnerships.