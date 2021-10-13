Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh On The Spot Visit At Connaught Hospital

I started my Tuesday morning with a spot visit to the Connaught Hospital. I met with the hospital’s management team and took a tour of the various facilities, including the new Dialysis Unit and the recently renovated Intensive Care Unit.

As a government, we have made numerous efforts to boost the health sector, including increasing budgetary allocations from 6% in 2018 to 11.4% in 2020.

As we continue to deliver improved health care services, I eagerly look forward to the revised Hospital Management model for tertiary hospitals and the positive impact and benefits it holds for the Country. _Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh_