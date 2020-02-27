Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Meets President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea

Vice President Dr Juldeh Jalloh on 23rd February paid a solidarity visit to the Guinean Embassy in Freetown, accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs.

The delegation was received by the Charge d’Affaire of the embassy Mr Fascine Traore, who took them around the premises to assess the damage caused by unknown assailants who attacked the embassy the previous day.

The Honourable Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh meeting with President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea in Conakry on the 25th Of February 2020

The two statesmen discussed wide ranging issues including; the spontaneous blockade of the Gbalamuya border, as well as a recent attack at the Guinea Embassy in Freetown.